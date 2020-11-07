Relieved Exeter manager Matt Taylor pleased to see his side make progress

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Exeter manager Matt Taylor was happy to be through to the next round of the FA Cup after his side made hard work of beating spirited opposition in AFC Fylde at St James Park.

The National League North side made life difficult for the Grecians and acquitted themselves well but, after leading through Jordan Hulme’s 11th-minute goal, the League Two side hit back with goals from Matt Jay and Alex Hartridge to seal a place in Monday’s second-round draw thanks to a 2-1 win.

“­­We have won the game and that’s the main thing. That was our main objective before the game,” Taylor said.

“I think a lot of people were disrespectful to Fylde, but they are a really good football team for the level that they are playing and that showed today. With the changes that we made, it was always going to be a difficult game, but we got through it.

“I said to them before the game, just find a way to win the game. After about 20 minutes, I was thinking about changing shape and personnel, because you could see we weren’t doing the right things, or what was needed.

“Somehow, we got back into the game in the first half and as difficult as it was in the second half, they have not had enough clear sights at our goal to trouble us and we have not threatened their goal either, so the second half was a bit of a stalemate really.

“We didn’t have any rhythm when we started the game and too many players were off the game. But we are in the hat for the next round and that’s what counts.”

Fylde boss Jim Bentley was disappointed with the goals his side conceded but felt the Coasters showed their quality against a top-end League Two side.

“I am very frustrated, I don’t like losing and haven’t been used to it since we have come back,” Bentley said.

“We have made a good start to the season, we are really pleased with the way things are going and feel like we are going to get better. We feel we are a capable outfit.

“We came up against a form side at League Two level. I have come here many times over the years, a fantastic place to come. We played really well and I am disappointed with the goals we conceded.

“We took the lead – a great finish by Jordan Hulme. I don’t think he got any protection all game today, but he battled through, got his goal and looked a threat.

“We threatened a number of times from counter-attacking, we had some great passing moves and we tested their keeper.

“If you going to do well as a team, we have to demand more of each other. We are a good side, we are fit, got a good spirit and well organised.”