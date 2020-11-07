Raith rocket to top of Championship table with five star show against Morton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Unbeaten Raith rocketed to the top of the Scottish Championship table with a thumping 5-0 victory over 10-man Morton at Stark’s Park.

Daniel Armstrong scored his third goal of the season by converting a penalty in the 19th minute and Raith were two up five minutes later when Frankie Musonda slotted home following a quick short corner from Ethan Ross.

Morton lost captain Jim McAllister to a red card for a foul on Armstrong 10 minutes before the break. Moments after the interval, Rovers stalwart Ross Matthews made it 3-0 at the end of a fine team move.

In the 53rd minute Morton were dead and buried thanks to Matthews’ second and when substitute Fernandy Mendy made it 5-0 with a close-range finish in the last eight minutes nobody was surprised.