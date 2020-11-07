Carel Eiting opens Huddersfield account to force draw with Luton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Carel Eiting’s second-half header rescued a point for Huddersfield from a 1-1 draw with Luton.

The Hatters had led at the break after George Moncur hit his eighth goal in 12 starts for the club.

But the Terriers came out much improved after the break, with Eiting and Josh Koroma helping them take control of the game.

And they got their reward for a good spell of pressure when Eiting levelled on the hour mark after getting on the end of Harry Toffolo’s cross.

Neither side looked likely to find a winner from that point as Huddersfield ended a run of successive home defeats.

Harry Cornick shot straight at Ben Hamer after the Huddersfield defence backed off in the fifth minute.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu took the ball away from Eiting at the expense of a corner as he looked to shoot in the eighth minute.

Mpanzu fizzed a cross back into the danger zone after Moncur had a shot blocked in the 15th minute.

But Moncur found the back of the net with a brilliant half-volley after Sonny Bradley kept a free-kick from deep alive six minutes later.

Lewis O’Brien skied an effort wide from the edge of the box in the 33rd minute after he turned well to create space.

Ben Hamer turned away a fierce Moncur cross-cum-shot a minute later from under his crossbar.

Koroma tamely fired straight at the keeper after Eiting slipped him in and Fraizer Campbell had an acrobatic shot cleared by Bradley in the 42nd minute, before Simon Sluga turned behind Adama Diakhaby’s deflected shot at his near post.

Koroma had a shot from distance charged down inside the first minute of the second half and he next headed inches over from close range after a Diakhaby shot was deflected in the 51st minute.

The Terriers winger had another goal-bound shot blocked for a corner as he began to find space.

Huddersfield were demanding a penalty after Naby Sarr went down as he battled Matty Pearson for the ball.

Ajax loanee Eiting got his first goal in a Huddersfield shirt six minutes later after Toffolo picked him out with a perfect chipped cross.

Koroma curled an effort just wide from distance in the 71st minute, before Richard Stearman did well to stop Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in his tracks soon after.

James Collins flashed a header across the face of goal two minutes later, before he headed wide in stoppage time as Luton pushed for a late winner.

Campbell had a shot on the turn saved by Sluga after Pearson’s block took the sting out of it.