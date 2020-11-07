Second-half goals see Shrewsbury win at Cambridge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sky Bet League One strugglers Shrewsbury won 2-0 at League Two high-flyers Cambridge in the FA Cup.

Charlie Daniels and Brad Walker struck from outside the box to confirm Shrewsbury’s place in the second round for the seventh straight season.

The Shrews missed a huge chance in the opening minute when Marc Pugh volleyed Scott High’s cross from the right just over the bar.

On 22 minutes visiting goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne made a stunning point-blank save, turning Robbie Cundy’s effort onto the bar following Luke Hannant’s corner.

Moments later Burgoyne tipped Idris El Mizouni’s low effort wide.

Shrewsbury took the lead two minutes into the second half when Adam May gave the ball away to veteran Daniels, who strode forward and drove a powerful effort beyond Dimi Mitov.

They were almost pegged back eight minutes later when Jack Iredale’s corner nearly swung straight in before being tipped over by Burgoyne.

Walker sealed the win a minute from the end, smashing a superb effort into the top corner from well outside the box.