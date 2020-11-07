Managerless Tranmere edge past Accrington

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Managerless Tranmere progressed to the second round of the FA Cup with a narrow 2-1 win over Sky Bet League One Accrington.

A goal in each half gave Rovers their second win in a week following the sacking of Mike Jackson.

Individual brilliance from Tranmere’s Corey Blackett-Taylor saw him open the scoring after 12 minutes, as he moved from the right flank to the left before arrowing a shot into the net.

Stanley were level 10 minutes later as Michael Nottingham’s cross found Colby Bishop and he powered a header over the line, despite the best efforts of goalkeeper Scott Davies.

Kieron Morris thundered a shot off the top of the crossbar for the hosts before the break, with Nottingham also striking the woodwork early in the second period.

Tranmere’s Peter Clarke was somehow denied by Nathan Baxter from point-blank range with seven minutes remaining.

But from the resulting corner the defender shook off his man and guided a header home to put Rovers into the hat.