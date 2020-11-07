Alfie May brace helps Cheltenham see off South Shields

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Alfie May scored twice as Cheltenham overcame the spirited challenge of South Shields to reach the FA Cup second round with a 3-1 win.

May’s first was a close-range finish 11 minutes in after Ellis Chapman released Matty Blair on the right.

But Northern Premier League outfit South Shields, appearing in round one for the first time in nearly 50 years, levelled six minutes later.

A fine ball from Robert Briggs took out Cheltenham’s defence and, after Jason Gilchrist failed to reach it, Darius Osei touched it in.

Osei paid a price for his bravery in scoring, colliding with the post and being forced off.

Cheltenham had more of the ball, but Osei’s replacement Will McCamley shot wide when through one-on-one in the 42nd minute and Callum Ross headed into the side netting after a McCamley’s cross.

Cheltenham regained the lead in the 53rd minute, with Chapman once again combining with Blair to set up May, who made no mistake to complete his brace.

Outstanding full debutant Chapman teed up Liam Sercombe for the third nine minutes later, with the midfielder finding the bottom left corner from the edge of the box.