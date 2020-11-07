Hull ease through as Fleetwood pair suffer serious injuries

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hull progressed to the next round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win against Fleetwood – though the game was overshadowed by injuries to Ched Evans and Harvey Saunders.

Evans was stretchered off wearing a neck brace when he collided with Hull defender Callum Elder after just three minutes.

Saunders also left the pitch in a neck brace after the winger clashed with goalkeeper George Long seconds before half-time, with both Fleetwood players taken by ambulance to Hull Royal Infirmary.

The visitors, perhaps understandably given the loss of Evans and Saunders, struggled for momentum all game and were undone by goals from Josh Magennis and Reece Burke.

Magennis first struck after 31 minutes when Josh Emmanuel’s lofted cross from the right was flicked on to the Northern Ireland international by Mallik Wilks.

The Hull striker looked badly positioned but did well to steer a right-footed volley into the top corner.

Fleetwood fell further behind after 63 minutes when poor defending from Elder’s corner gifted Burke an easy header from close range.