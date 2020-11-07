Harrison Panayiotou nets winner for Aldershot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Harrison Panayiotou’s 64th-minute goal earned Aldershot their second National League win of the season as they edged out Notts County 1-0.

Panayiotou found the bottom-left corner of the net from the edge of the area after Aldershot’s press forced Notts County into an error.

County had made the trip south looking to move up into the play-off places, and were first to really threaten when Jim O’Brien’s shot skimmed the crossbar five minutes before half-time.

Aldershot, without a win since routing Dover 5-0 on October 13, were slow to respond but went close just before the hour when Kodi Lyons-Foster headed narrowly over.

Brad James, whose arrival from Middlesbrough on loan was announced by Aldershot hours before kick-off, then made a crucial intervention to help secure the points.

Within minutes of Panayiotou firing Aldershot in front, the young goalkeeper got a strong hand to Kyle Wootton’s header.