Adam Campbell double helps non-league Darlington dump out managerless Swindon

Adam Campbell scored twice as non-league Darlington caused an FA Cup first-round upset by winning 2-1 at managerless Swindon.

Sixty-five places separated the sides before kick-off but Campbell’s double put the team who are 15th in the National League North in the draw for the second round for the first time since 2007.

Campbell made it 1-0 after half an hour by latching onto a dreadful back header by Jonathan Grounds, with the striker slotting past Matej Kovar.

Brett Pitman tapped into an empty net five minutes before half-time to make it 1-1 after Joel Grant’s low right-sided cross but Campbell struck again to dump Swindon out of the cup.

With an hour played, Campbell took aim from range and his shot took a heavy deflection off Grounds which wrong-footed Kovar and rolled into the Swindon net.

Sky Bet League One Swindon tried in vain to force extra-time but both Hallam Hope and Pitman could only blaze shots high and wide of the Darlington goal as the visitors held on.