Jack Taylor sends Peterborough into second round of FA Cup

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jack Taylor fired a second-half winner as Peterborough reached the FA Cup second round with a 2-1 victory at fellow League One side Oxford.

Taylor took a pass from Louis Reed on the edge of the box and fired a low left-footed shot past Jack Stevens on 62 minutes for his third goal in three games.

Siriki Dembele had continued his hot streak by firing Posh in front in the 23rd minute.

The striker, who hit a hat-trick against Shrewsbury the previous weekend, latched onto an error from Josh Ruffels to slot in his sixth goal of the season.

But left-back Ruffels made amends by stabbing home an equaliser for the U’s in first-half stoppage time after Rob Long headed on Anthony Forde’s free-kick.

Olmide Shodipo looked a class act for Oxford, who went close several times.

Christy Pym saved well from Mark Sykes and Matty Taylor volleyed over after a clever chipped free-kick from Liam Kelly.

And late on Shodipo forced Pym into a fine save.