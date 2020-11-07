Luke Jephcott sees Plymouth into second round with winner at Charlton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Luke Jephcott’s 60th-minute goal took Plymouth into the second round of the FA Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Charlton at The Valley.

A forgettable first half saw the hosts enjoy the bulk of the possession, but it was Argyle who offered the only serious threats to break the deadlock.

The pick of these came on 34 minutes, when Ryan Hardie tried his luck from outside the box and forced a good parry from Charlton goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer, before a last-ditch block from defender Charlie Barker prevented Jephcott from firing home the rebound.

The winner came on the hour when Charlton failed to scupper a good Plymouth move forward when they had the chance, allowing Byron Moore to feed a square pass to Jephcott, who calmly lifted the ball over Maynard-Brewer.

The London side’s best chance came deep in stoppage time when Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper tipped Barker’s audacious heeled volley over the bar with a full-stretch one-handed save.