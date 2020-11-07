Jack Baldwin and Brandon Hanlan seal Bristol Rovers’ progression

Something went wrong - please try again later.

First-half goals from Jack Baldwin and Brandon Hanlan eased Bristol Rovers into the next round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win at Walsall.

Caolan Lavery reduced the arrears three minutes from time but it came too late to deny the League One side victory.

The visitors created the first real chance of note after just five minutes when a slick passing move resulted in former Walsall favourite Erhun Oztumer being played in but he dragged his shot wide.

Alfie Kilgour and Sam Nicholson fizzed balls across the face of the Walsall goal before Rovers made the breakthrough in the 33rd minute when a corner was headed back into the area by Kilgour and Baldwin managed to squeeze his header past keeper Liam Roberts.

Six minutes later the visitors doubled their advantage when Oztumer played the ball inside from the left flank and Hanlan shot beyond the diving keeper.

Walsall had chances either side of half-time as Elijah Adebayo was denied from close range by Rovers keeper Anssi Jaakkola before strike partner Lavery hit the foot of the post.

Lavery did find the net after 87 minutes with a header but it was too late to deny the visitors.