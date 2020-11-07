Dagenham leave it late to dump out Grimsby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dagenham & Redbridge reached the second round of the FA Cup after a late flurry earned them a 3-1 victory over Grimsby.

Scott Wilson scored twice for the Daggers – his first goals for the club – as Mitch Brundle added a stoppage-time penalty.

Owen Windsor was on target for Grimsby from the penalty spot.

Grimsby were quickest to settle and twice went close in the first half through Matt Green, but it was the home side who edged themselves in front.

It came on the break when Wilson found room in the area, taking full advantage of the time and space afforded to him with a calm right-footed finish.

Elliot Justham was kept busy in the Dagenham goal with further saves from Green and then Luke Waterfall, but the non-leaguers held their advantage at half-time.

Grimsby eventually restored parity from the penalty spot when on-loan West Brom man Windsor converted after Green had been hauled down.

However, it was the home side who booked their place in the next round courtesy of late goals from Wilson and Brundle, who sent James McKeown the wrong way as Ian Holloway’s men fell at the first hurdle.