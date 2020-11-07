Moses Emmanuel winner fires Wealdstone into third after beating Altrincham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wealdstone moved up to third in the National League as Moses Emmanuel’s 64th-minute goal was decisive in a 1-0 win over Altrincham.

Emmanuel fired home from a tight angle when the ball came his way after Altrincham blocked two shots, including a point-blank save by Tony Thompson.

It was the second time Emmanuel put the ball in the net during the afternoon, but his 34th-minute strike was ruled out for offside.

Playing on a pitch with a pronounced slope, it proved an uphill afternoon for Altrincham, who lost two players to injury in the space of five minutes early in the match, with Ritchie Sutton and Fisayo Adarabioyo replaced.

Wealdstone had the better of the first half but Altrincham grew into the game, going close through Tom Peers twice before Emmanuel put the hosts in front.

Peers had one more chance to level in the 75th minute but his shot was deflected wide for a corner.