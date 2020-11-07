King’s Lynn make history after Sonny Carey strike sees off Port Vale

Substitute Sonny Carey’s late winner sent National League side King’s Lynn into the FA Cup second round for the first time in their history as they recorded a 1-0 shock victory against League Two Port Vale.
The game looked to be heading for extra-time when teenager Carey pounced in the 82nd minute after latching on to a pass from Adam Marriott.
Another youngster, goalkeeper Archie Mair, had pulled off a number of stunning saves to deny Vale, who were left cursing their missed opportunities.
The visitors should have taken the lead in the 25th minute when Jamar Lozar made a great run from inside his own half and sent Simon Power through – but, with just Vale goalkeeper Scott Brown to beat, he placed his shot wide.
Mair, on loan from Norwich, twice denied Tom Conlon and also made a stunning save to tip David Worrall’s swerving effort around the post as the Linnets, managed by former Norwich defender Ian Culverhouse, advanced at Vale’s expense.