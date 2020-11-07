Jorge Grant hits brace as Lincoln cruise past Forest Green

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lincoln cruised into the second round of the FA Cup with a 6-2 win over Forest Green.

The home side took control on 17 minutes, taking the lead when Jorge Grant fired home one of the goals of the season, an unstoppable strike into the top corner from around 25 yards out.

Six minutes later, Lincoln were awarded a penalty when Anthony Scully was clearly held back in the box by Liam Kitching and Grant sent Lewis Thomas the wrong way.

The Imps stayed in control after the break and Brennan Johnson got the goal his performance deserved on 66 minutes with a superb solo effort.

City kept piling forward and Scully added the fourth on 78 minutes following a wonderful move.

Forest Green grabbed a goal when former Lincoln midfielder Elliott Whitehouse poked home from close range on 82 minutes.

However, the Imps were not finished and added further goals through Scully on 88 minutes and substitute James Jones in added time.

Rovers pulled another goal through Jake Young with virtually the last kick of the game.