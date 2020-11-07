Dominic Samuel scores twice as Gillingham survive FA Cup scare

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dominic Samuel inspired Gillingham to a memorable FA Cup comeback as the League One side came from 2-0 down to beat National League Woking 3-2 at Priestfield.

The semi-professional visitors took the lead midway through the first half when former Wycombe midfielder Max Kretzschmar spectacularly fired into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Sitting 44 places higher than the Surrey club in the league pyramid, the Gills were denied a quick-fire equaliser as Woking goalkeeper Craig Ross somehow repelled Samuel’s goalbound effort with his leg.

Charlton loanee Josh Davison appeared to put the Cards on the verge of the second round for the fourth time in five years when he pounced on a loose ball to double their advantage early in the second half.

However, the deficit was halved just four minutes later as Samuel met Jordan Graham’s cross to head past Ross before the Gills fortuitously equalised on 68 minutes – Declan Drysdale’s header hitting the bar and deflecting off an unaware Samuel into the net.

Substitute Vadaine Oliver completed the quickfire turnaround 11 minutes from time as he met another Graham delivery to head past the helpless Ross, and only the woodwork denied Kyle Dempsey a fourth late on.