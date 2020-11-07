Jamie Devitt drives Newport into next round

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A wonderful strike by Jamie Devitt booked a place in the FA Cup second round for Newport who overcame fellow League Two opponents Leyton Orient 2-1 in a closely-contested game at Brisbane Road.

The teams were locked at 1-1 after 76 minutes when Devitt got the ball under control, looked up and unleashed an unstoppable 30-yard drive that curled into the net to secure the Exiles place in the next round.

A glaring error by Orient keeper Lawrence Vigouroux had given County the lead on 37 minutes. Racing out of his area to collect a through ball, he attempted to dribble it around an opponent but played the ball straight into the path of Ash Baker who steered the ball into an empty net from 20 yards.

But the home side were back on level terms three minutes later. From an Orient corner, Jamie Turley nodded the ball down to 19-year-old Hector Kyprianou, who drilled the ball home from outside the penalty area for his first senior goal.