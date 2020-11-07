Salford need extra-time to see off non-league Hartlepool in FA Cup first round

Something went wrong - please try again later.

New manager Richie Wellens started with a win as Salford needed extra-time to beat non-league Hartlepool 2-0 in the FA Cup first round.

Substitute Bruno Andrade tapped in from Ian Henderson’s pass before fellow sub Emmanuel Dieseruvwe finished off a quick break in the final seconds to send the Sky Bet League Two side through.

Brandon Thomas-Asante looked most likely to make the breakthrough early on but twice failed to beat Henrich Ravas. The Hartlepool goalkeeper was also on hand to deny the in-form James Wilson, who would later hobble off.

The visitors played largely on the counter with Claudio Ofosu within inches of breaking the deadlock, his low shot deflecting up off Jordan Turnbull and back off the crossbar.

With both sides pressing after the break, Nicky Featherstone dragged a great Pools chance wide, before Ravas reacted brilliantly to deny Salford’s Ash Hunter.

Luke Molyneux came off the bench to fire just wide for Hartlepool before Ofosu wasted a glorious chance with a weak side-foot finish.

Salford top scorer Henderson somehow headed over an open goal with Ravas stranded in the first extra period but made amends as he squared for Andrade to break the deadlock.

Salford broke again at the death with Dieseruvwe clinching it with a fine finish.