Gabby Rogers scores late extra-time winner for Yeovil at Bromley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Academy product Gabby Rogers struck the winner in stoppage time of extra-time as Yeovil progressed to the FA Cup second round with a 1-0 victory at 10-man Bromley.

Rogers volleyed in his first senior goal just when it seemed penalties would decide this crazy cup tie.

Yeovil saw a Rhys Murphy effort cleared off the line before Matthew Warburton’s half-volley struck the crossbar.

Bromley were reduced to 10 men in the 68th minute as Harry Forster was shown a straight red card for a poor challenge on Luke Wilkinson.

But the home side squandered two glorious opportunities to take the lead, both falling to Michael Cheek who blazed over from close range before fluffing his lines when clean through.

It was not Cheek’s day as he then had a goalbound effort superbly cleared by Morgan Williams in extra time but Rogers ensured penalties were avoided.