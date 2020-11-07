Nathan Jones: We are in a decent place after Huddersfield draw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Luton boss Nathan Jones believes his side are “in a decent place” after their 1-1 draw at Huddersfield.

George Moncur put the Hatters ahead with a brilliant half-volley in the 21st minute but Carel Eiting levelled with his first Huddersfield goal after heading home Harry Toffolo’s cross on the hour mark.

“It is a good point for us. We have got four points on the road in a week and we would have taken that at the start,” he said.

“I am proud of the players for their work-rate, I am proud of the players for their desire to get a result.

“We have not overachieved, we have not underachieved. We feel we are at a place where we should be at.

“We probably could have got two more points against Forest and then we would be in an even better position.

“I am delighted with the return I am getting, the work-rate and the strength of the squad. We are in a decent place.

“Ideally we would have loved three points, but we just ran out of steam a bit at the end.

“It is a good points return. People are putting in massive shifts and lots of minutes and it is taking its toll.

“We would love to have had a real sharpness in the second half, but we are just repeating games.

“We needed to get to this point and we are delighted to have taken four points into the international break.

“I’m delighted for George (Moncur), he has been very patient and it was an excellent goal.”

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan praised his team’s character as they fought back.

“The pass previous to the last action was missing in the first half, and then we conceded from a set-piece,” he said. “That tested the personality of the team, but we stuck to our style and scored a goal that showed it.

“Anxiety can make you play a different way, but we showed our character. The players believe in what they are doing.

“We saw a different team after the restart. We didn’t concede a lot of chances and I am pleased with the performance for 65 to 70 minutes.

“In the first half it was hard for us to break the last lines of their defence. We were not able to find that pass in the first half to create the chances.

“I am very pleased with the reaction of the players.

“Carel Eiting is an important player for the squad, especially when we are missing (Juninho) Bacuna and (Alex) Pritchard.

“We need him to arrive in the box when we attack and his action for the goal was a very good one.

“I cannot say I am happy or unhappy with a point, but what I can say is that we have totally deserved every point we have claimed in the league.”