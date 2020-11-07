Portsmouth grab extra-time win over Ipswich

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A goal in the second period of extra time by Sean Raggett was enough for Portsmouth to squeeze past Ipswich and put their names in the hat for the second round of the FA Cup.

He was in the right place to touch the ball over the line in the 111th minute to give Pompey a 3-2 victory over Ipswich despite pleas from the home side for offside.

Town had fought back from two goals down in the opening 13 minutes with goals from Ronan Curtis and Tom Naylor.

But they struck back with strikes by Jon Nolan just before the break and substitute James Norwood in the 66th minute.

The first goal came after Mark McGuinness fouled Ryan Williams 25 yards from goal. Curtis stepped up and the ball found the net despite keeper David Cornell getting a touch on to the post.

Two minutes later Naylor hit a first-time shot through a crowded penalty area with the ball deflecting off McGuinness and into the net.

Nolan converted just before the break and Norwood equalised for Town but Raggett proved to be the match-winner in extra time.