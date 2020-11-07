Mitch Megginson bags brace as Cove Rangers maintain 100 per cent start

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cove Rangers made it four wins out of four in Scottish League One as they beat rock-bottom Forfar 3-0.

Cove needed only four minutes to take the lead as Rory McAllister fired them in front.

Mitch Megginson then doubled the lead two minutes before the break when he won and then converted a penalty, before making sure of the points just after the hour.

The win stretched Cove’s early advantage at the top to four points as second-placed Falkirk were held to a 2-2 draw at Partick Thistle.

They needed Charlie Telfer’s 88th-minute equaliser to avoid defeat after Thistle hit two in three minutes to turn the game around, having trailed to Callumn Morrison’s 13th-minute goal.

Joe Cardle levelled in the 66th minute and Brian Graham headed Thistle in front two minutes later before Telfer’s late intervention.

The point was enough to move Falkirk clear of Dumbarton, who suffered their first defeat of the season as they went down 2-1 at East Fife.

Jack Hamilton put the hosts in front after 17 minutes, with Ryan Wallace scoring the winner eight minutes after Callum Wilson’s leveller.

Calum Gallagher and Dale Carrick scored a brace as Airdrieonians thrashed Clyde 5-0.

Kyle Connell completed the scoring nine minutes before time.

Graham Webster’s penalty proved decisive as Montrose beat Peterhead 3-2, with the visitors having captain Scott Brown sent off late on.

Ben Armour gave Peterhead the lead in the 12th minute and then made it 2-2 early in the second half after Russell McLean’s double had put Montrose in front.