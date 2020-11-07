Marine stun Colchester on penalties to reach FA Cup second round

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Michael Howard scored the all-important spot-kick as non-league Marine stunned Sky Bet League Two side Colchester by knocking them out of the FA Cup 5-3 on penalties, after the first-round tie had finished 1-1.

Marine, of Northern Premier League Division One North West, took a shock 21st-minute lead when Anthony Miley followed up to score from close range after Josh Hmami’s free-kick had rattled a post.

And the visitors almost doubled their lead just before half-time when Neil Kengni’s shot was well parried by goalkeeper Dean Gerken.

Colchester equalised in the 64th minute when Harry Pell found the net after Noah Chilvers’ long-range effort had only been parried by Marine keeper Bayleigh Passant and not cleared.

Cohen Bramall’s header clipped a post for Colchester but at the other end Gerken parried Mo Touray’s effort as the tie went to extra time.

Passant denied Josh Bohui and Michael Folivi had an effort cleared off the line as it went to penalties and, after Bohui’s effort went wide, Howard converted to send Marine into ecstasy.