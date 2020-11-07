Michael Flynn heaps praise on matchwinner Jamie Devitt

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Newport manager Michael Flynn hailed the impact of matchwinner Jamie Devitt after he sent the Exiles into the FA Cup second round.

He had seen his side take the lead eight minutes before interval when Ash Baker capitalised on a howler of a clearance by Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux before home prospect Hector Kyprianou levelled before the break.

But Jamie Devitt capped an impressive personal display with a wonder strike from 30 yards that proved defining to book County a place in round two.

Flynn said: “It was a fantastic goal by Jamie Devitt, great touch and it went into the top corner. It was the longest time that he had played today in over a year and he was very, very good.

“I’ll never disrespect the club because I love it and I know what it means to this football club.

“I had to play the strongest team that I had available because we’ve got eight players missing.

“I thought that we were excellent from start to finish, it was an unbelievable away performance against an Orient team that had been in good form and who can cause any team problems on their day.

“I thought that we were exceptional and we were far the better team. We were a lot better today than we were when we lost at Carlisle on Tuesday.

The most important thing for me if I’m totally honest is the finances in this cup for the club. We’ve travelled here this morning leaving at quarter-past eight because we couldn’t afford two overnight stays this week.

“It’s a long day and to deliver that type of performance is unbelievable.”

Orient head coach Ross Embleton lamented his side’s elimination from the competition but he did pick out 19-year-old midfielder Hector Kyprianou for special praise.

“I was delighted for Hector Kyprianou who was superb for us. He does things that other kids his age are unable to and it was a top performance so I was delighted he took his chance and got his goal

”Newport are a good team and I really like what they are all about but for me the disappointment from the game is that we never imposed ourselves and never really tested them by showing them what we are all about.

“Credit to them and the winning goal was absolutely stunning the way their lad strikes it into the top corner albeit they dominated with the ball and they created a huge amount of chances.

“We need to do better in terms of controlling key moments in the game. We didn’t get good enough balls up to the front three and when we tried to play it into an area to push them back, we didn’t do it well enough.”