Stevenage keep their cool to win on penalties against stubborn Concord Rangers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

National League South side Concord Rangers agonisingly missed out on reaching the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history after they were defeated by Stevenage on penalties following a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Stevenage settled their nerves by going ahead after 28 minutes through a heavily-deflected shot from Ben Coker following some superb skill down the left by Tom Pett.

But Concord bounced back two minutes before half-time when Jason Raad’s superb ball in was helped goalwards by Sam Blackman and Alex Wall made sure from close range.

With 90 minutes not separating the sides, the Boro finally edged ahead again eight minutes into extra time when substitute Danny Newton bundled in from Aramide Oteh’s cut-back.

The Beach Boys refused to lie down, however, and levelled again three minutes into the second period when Odei Martin headed in Lamar Reynolds’ cross from close range.

After Reynolds forced a brilliant save from Jamie Cumming, the tie went to penalties and the Stevenage goalkeeper’s save from Tosan Popo at the start of the shoot-out proved pivotal.