Daryl McMahon hails ‘disciplined’ Dagenham after late win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Daryl McMahon praised the discipline of struggling Dagenham after they claimed the scalp of League Two side Grimsby in the FA Cup first round.

Currently bottom of the National League, the Daggers booked their place in the hat for round two courtesy of two goals from Scott Wilson and a late Mitch Brundle penalty.

McMahon said: “I’m delighted for the players first and foremost. I thought they put in a tremendous effort against a very good Grimsby team.

“They play really good football, but we were really disciplined in our defending and counter-attacked really well.

“We have had horrendous luck with our injuries so far this season. Even some of the new players have needed a couple of weeks to get up to speed, but they are getting to where they need to be now.”

Wilson opened the scoring with a tidy right-footed finish, while Grimsby levelled on the hour mark through Owen Windsor’s penalty.

Grimsby took aim through Matt Green and Luke Waterfall, who were both superbly denied by Elliot Justham, which proved to be telling at the other end.

With extra time and the possibility of a shoot-out looming, Wilson slotted home his and Dagenham’s second on 90 minutes while there was still time for Brundle to add gloss to the scoreline from the spot.

Grimsby boss Ian Holloway added: “Game’s crazy! That’s as good as we have played for a while and I’m stood here with a 3-1 defeat.

“That’s life. We didn’t capitalise on our number of chances.”