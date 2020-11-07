Brackley beat Bishop’s Stortford on penalties to reach FA Cup second round

Something went wrong - please try again later.

National League North side Brackley Town needed penalties to see off a spirited Bishop’s Stortford in the FA Cup first round after the Isthmian League side fought back from 3-1 down.

Stortford came into the tie unbeaten this season, but Brackley were two up inside 21 minutes, Lee Ndlovu firing in low before Matt Lowe’s superb half-volley from just outside the box.

Darren Foxley hit the bar as Stortford threatened before the break, but an enthralling tie burst into life in the second half.

Tom Richardson’s through ball found Foxley to score, only for Brackley to almost instantly restore their cushion as Tre Mitford netted from a tight angle at the second attempt.

But the Isthmian League side would not lie down and, after Ali Worby fumbled Foxley’s free-kick, Richardson reacted quickest to turn in the rebound, before Foxley forced extra-time three minutes from time, scrambling in from six yards to make it 3-3.

Ndlovu fired over when clear through before a floodlight failure caused a 12-minute delay in the second extra period, the lights returned and Louie Johnson hit the bar with a superb curling effort for Stortford, but it would be decided by penalties.

Archie Jones fired over and Worby saved from Johnson to put Brackley on the verge, but although Ndlovu missed a penalty to win it, Correy Davidson also cleared the bar as the hosts edged through.