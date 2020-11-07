Sam Ricketts applauds Shrewsbury attitude

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts praised his side’s approach to their 2-0 FA Cup win at Cambridge.

The Shrews have only won once in 10 Sky Bet League One games so far this season and despite being separated by a division sit only four places above their opponents in the pyramid.

Second-half goals by Charlie Daniels and Brad Walker saw Ricketts’ side through to round two, with both strikes being quality finishes from outside the box to consign Cambridge to a third straight round-one exit.

“Ultimately we’re delighted to get through to the next round,” Ricketts said. “It was two excellent goals and nothing less than the players deserved. The two great goals deserved to win any game.

“The attitude by the players has been exemplary. Midweek (a late 1-1 draw with Burton), 99 minutes, 10 games in it’s taken for us to get a piece of luck, and that was only through hard work, so today was an opportunity to capitalise on that and step forward. We did and it’s the start of another FA Cup run.

“We’ve only had a few days to work on our new shape, probably only a day. You could see elements of it were very, very good. When we had the ball we hurt them.

“To come away from home against a side who are doing very well, beating Salford who are heavily fancied in midweek, showed an awful lot of character and also quality in the team.”

Mark Bonner rued the mistake which led to Shrewsbury’s opening goal.

“Overall it’s a really disappointing result because we wanted to progress in that competition,” said Bonner afterwards.

“The goalkeeper’s made a miraculous save in the first half. Had we got in front that would have helped us because we know that we can defend out those situations against a team that play in a similar way.

“They showed us quite a bit of respect, allowed us to have the ball and made it hard for us to break them down. We didn’t have the physical presence maybe up the top end of the pitch to cross to and create chances off of. Probably the most dangerous we looked in terms of creating chances today was from set plays.

“The timing of the first goal and the way it came about was really poor from our side and that gave them a foothold in the game and something to hold on to, and they defended well and made it hard for us.

“We looked a good side at times, especially in the first half. We’re competing with teams in leagues above us, which six, eight months ago we wouldn’t have thought would be possible. We should be proud of the progress that we’re making but we’ve got lots to improve on.”