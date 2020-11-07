Garry Monk: Things will start falling into place for Owls

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Garry Monk felt his Sheffield Wednesday side should have beaten Millwall after seeing them held to a goalless draw at Hillsborough.

The point saw the Owls climb off the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table for the first time this season after their deduction was halved to six points on appeal earlier this week following a breach of EFL rules.

Elias Kachunga had a good early chance for the hosts and Josh Windass had a shot beaten away by Bartosz Bialkowski.

Jed Wallace went close for Millwall shortly after the restart and Shaun Hutchinson headed over.

Adam Reach spurned two good chances for Wednesday and substitute Jack Marriott had a chance to win it in stoppage time but Bialkowski got down to his right to make the save.

Monk said: “We have kept another clean sheet and dominated the game.

“How didn’t we score? We just need things to go for us. It is not quite dropping for us.

“We had two glorious chances in the first half and I felt we dominated the second half. We just needed one of those chances to go for us. I don’t know why we haven’t scored one or two today.

“If we keep performing like that and creating chances, things will go for us. It has been a positive week for us with the six points back and we will keep going.

“We have got 10 points back over the course of these two games and we are off the bottom. The confidence is there and the two performances have been good.

“We want to take more chances and be more ruthless, but we have to keep working. I don’t think there is a confidence shortage.”

Millwall manager Gary Rowett said: “I thought we were poor – it’s as simple as that.

“We tried to overplay when we didn’t need to overplay and Sheffield Wednesday were brighter than us.

“We had a couple of big chances. Hutchinson had a free header and (Matt) Smith had a free header and you expect them to score.

“You have to take your opportunities. When you do get chances, you have to take them.

“It would have been completely unfair on Sheffield Wednesday because they were better than us and probably deserved the three points.

“We’ve got a week to have a breather. If we’re going to kick on, we’re going to have to perform better than that.”