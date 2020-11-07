Ian Culverhouse on cloud nine as King’s Lynn advance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

King’s Lynn manager Ian Culverhouse was on cloud nine after his semi-professional side knocked League Two team Port Vale out of the FA Cup.

Teenager Sonny Carey climbed off the bench to score an 82nd-minute winner for the National League club, who had received a bye into the first round when Notts County pulled out because of Covid-19.

Former Norwich defender Culverhouse said: “To a man they were superb and I can’t speak highly enough of them.

“It is a hell of a result for this football club.

“They deserve all the plaudits, every one of them – they were all magnificent.

“You don’t get too carried away with the highs and with the lows, but this result will do them a world of good – they’ll all be buzzing.

“(Goalkeeper) Archie Mair was magnificent, too – he had a lot to do, but we also defended ever so well and we had enough bodies in there if we didn’t make the first contact.

“For the goal, Adam Marriott made a hell of a run, and he jinked and jinked and the ball fell to Sonny, and you couldn’t have asked for a better strike.

“Sonny is a talent and I’ve said it since we’ve had him that he’ll get better and better the more games he plays.

“We were looking to be competitive and put in a good performance, so to be on the right side of a result is superb.

“We knew they would come at us in the first 15, and we were stretched, but we hung on and we deserved the win.”

The game looked to be heading for extra-time when Carey pounced after latching on to a pass from fellow sub Marriott.

On-loan Norwich stopper Mair pulled off a number of stunning saves to deny Vale, who were left cursing their missed opportunities.

Vale manager John Askey said: “There are a lot of things we could have done better, but we still should have won the game.

“We have to be better. It is a kick in the teeth but you have to overcome that, we have to move on from it.

“There were a lot of things today and I thought one or two weren’t quite at it.

“Having said that, we still made a lot of chances and scored a perfectly good goal, but when it’s not your day, things like that can happen.

“There are a lot of things we could have done better, but it is still a game we should have won, even though we weren’t at our best.”

“The more money we can get in the better because we are not getting money through the gates.

“It was a massive game for us from that point of view so I am bitterly disappointed.”