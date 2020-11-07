Boreham Wood beat struggling Southend on penalties to reach round two

Something went wrong - please try again later.

National League side Boreham Wood shocked League Two Southend in the first round of the FA Cup, winning 4-3 on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Boreham Wood seemed set for a comfortable victory when Jamal Fyfield headed them in front after just eight minutes.

Luke Garrard’s side doubled their lead in the 51st minute with Mark Ricketts firing home.

But the Shrimpers, who are bottom of League Two without a victory to their name, got back in the game in the 59th minute with Brandon Goodship scoring from a narrow angle.

Substitute Terrell Egbri brought Southend back level three minutes later with a close-range finish.

Goodship fired over when well placed before The Wood regained the lead three minutes into extra-time with Kabongo Tshimanga scoring from the spot.

Southend equalised seven minutes later with an excellent effort from James Olayinka and the visitors came close to winning it with both Elvis Bwomono and Ashley Nathaniel-George hitting the crossbar.

But Boreham held on and secured victory on penalties despite seeing their first spot-kick, from Shaquile Coulthirst, saved by Mark Oxley.

Southend substitute Matt Rush saw his effort kept out by Nathan Ashmore before skipper Jason Demetriou fired wide of the left post to see the non-league side progress.