Ian Dawes urges Tranmere to maintain momentum after cup win

Caretaker manager Ian Dawes has urged his Tranmere side to continue their momentum after they made it back-to-back wins with an FA Cup victory against Accrington.

Corey Blackett-Taylor and Peter Clarke scored either side of half-time, after Colby Bishop’s header had hauled Stanley level.

Caretaker boss Dawes said: “We’re delighted for the team as a whole, we deserved it.

“We applied ourselves with and without the ball and we were outstanding. Anyone watching that would have been entertained first, but then knew we deserved to win.

“We were good in the first half. We know we can be sharper but we’re looking better every game.

“Corey is stronger further up the pitch and he took his goal really well.

“Credit to the players for sticking to the job and we showed everyone outside the club that Tuesday was not a one-off.

“We want to use this as a platform now. Tuesday wasn’t perfect but we can build momentum from this.

“I’ve enjoyed the job but it has also been tough.

“I speak to the chairman every couple of days and all I can do is take it day by day and plan, and as far as I’m concerned we’re just preparing for Wednesday.

“I’ve not thought about the job myself, I mentioned on Tuesday I can’t be selfish and I just need to help the team.”

Stanley boss John Coleman was disappointed with the result and apologised to chairman Andy Holt for the loss of prize money in difficult financial times.

He said: “There are no good ways to lose a game and I just want to congratulate Tranmere, they had a right good go today.

“Those players probably let them down earlier in the season when they lost games, but they put in a shift and battled today.

“It was decided on a set play, which is disappointing, and the first goal has come from our own set play.

“We’ve tried to do things to stop that and when they don’t happen it is disappointing.

“We’ve had chances to win it and it could have gone either way, so we have to accept it and move on.

“I just want to apologise to the chairman because that has cost money in these tough financial times.

“In these times of austerity every penny counts and I am disappointed for the chairman more than anything.

“We’re not going to win the FA Cup and it could be a saving grace for us because we are already playing catch-up because of four games.

“The manner we lost is disappointing. Peter Clarke has scored a header and he only ever seems to score against us.”