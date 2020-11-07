Jason Tindall hails ‘important win’ for Bournemouth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall admitted it was important to see his side return to winning ways in convincing fashion as they beat Birmingham 3-1 at St Andrew’s.

The visitors moved up to fourth in the Sky Bet Championship after bouncing back from their 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

“I think it was an important win for the squad today after we had a disappointing result against Sheffield Wednesday,” said Tindall.

“It didn’t concern me, but maybe a game like that is a good thing because as a performance it was a bit out of character for ourselves.

“Today was all about making sure that was a one-off and that we were right mentally.

“I thought we were excellent, especially in the first half. I felt we created a number of chances and some good moments and opportunities to have at least scored a couple more goals.”

After Arnaut Danjuma’s earlier opener, David Brooks scored twice for the Cherries in his first 90 minutes for a year following an ankle injury.

Tindall said he has had to rein in the Wales international as he has sought to return to full fitness.

“He’s one of those who you have to hold back,” said Tindall.

“It was one of those where he was itching to be involved and itching to play.

“But I felt it was a bit too soon for him and he needed a bit more work behind him to give him the platform to go out there and a deliver a good performance.

“I certainly thought we saw the best of him today.”

The only downside for Bournemouth was the loss of midfielder Lewis Cook in the 38th minute following a 50-50 challenge with Gary Gardner.

Birmingham pulled a goal back through Scott Hogan after 55 minutes and head coach Aitor Karanka was philosophical after seeing his side suffer their second defeat in a week.

“I can’t say I am happy because I don’t at all like to lose games, but I am positive because once again we have competed against a team which was in the Premier League last year,” said the Spaniard.

“We have players who have played six, seven games in a row and they have been brilliant, competing against a team that has played together eight, nine years and who has been playing in the Premier League for six years.

“I am positive thinking about the future.”