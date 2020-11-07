Marine boss Neil Young revels in ‘proud day’ for club after Colchester upset

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Neil Young was delighted after leading non-league Marine to a stunning FA Cup win at Sky Bet League Two side Colchester.

The Northern Premier League Division One North West side won 5-3 on penalties after the first-round tie had finished 1-1 after extra time.

Marine took a shock 21st-minute lead when Anthony Miley followed up to score from close range after Josh Hmami’s free-kick had rattled a post.

And although Colchester equalised in the 64th minute when Harry Pell found the net after Noah Chilvers’ long-range effort had only been parried by Marine goalkeeper Bayleigh Passant and not cleared, the visitors kept battling.

The game went to extra time and penalties and Michael Howard scored Marine’s winning spot-kick to send them through to the second round and leave boss Young and his players ecstatic.

Young said: “It’s a very proud day for myself and it’s a very proud day for Marine Football Club.

“We knew that we were going to come under a lot of pressure.

“Technically, they’re very good and they’ve been strong at home.

“We knew that they were going to keep going and, after taking it to extra time, they probably thought they’d go on and win the game as obviously fitness comes in then.

“But you can see why we’ve won nine on the bounce now because they don’t give in.

“There’s seven or eight lads under the age of 20 or 21 and they stick to the task.

“We hadn’t practised penalties – we got through an earlier round on penalties.

“I’m made up for Michael Howard as he actually missed a penalty recently and he’s gone on to get the winning penalty off the bench, which will give him lots of confidence.”

Colchester boss Steve Ball could not hide his disappointment after a humiliating cup exit.

He said: “It was a really poor day for us and I don’t think we really got going at all.

“Obviously whatever level you play, if you don’t play at the level you can you’re going to get hurt and we’ve been hurt today.

“Marine were organised and worked hard and the message was very clear.

“We’d trained really well on Thursday and Friday and there was some real positivity after beating Stevenage.

“But we didn’t start or getting going – we had little moments here and there but it was nowhere near good enough.

“It was a sloppy free-kick that we conceded for their goal which we didn’t really recover from and that maybe told the tale.

“We were poor – we’ve had a little bit of a debrief in there and we’ve got to go back to the drawing board a bit on Monday, regroup, work out what happened today and move on.”