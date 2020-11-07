Darren Sarll says Yeovil FA Cup winner ‘a lovely moment’ for Gabby Rogers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Boss Darren Sarll was full of praise for match-winner Gabby Rogers after his last-gasp strike fired Yeovil into the FA Cup second round.

With penalties looming at National League rivals Bromley, academy product Rogers fired into the bottom corner in stoppage time of extra-time to register his first senior goal.

Sarll said: “It’s a lovely moment for him and I am sure he will remember that for a very long time.

“He has got good technical ability and we want him to be a bit more penetrative but that will come out of his game as he gets older.”

Yeovil saw a Rhys Murphy effort cleared off the line before Matthew Warburton’s half-volley struck the crossbar.

Bromley were reduced to 10 men in the 68th minute as Harry Forster was shown a straight red card for a poor challenge on Luke Wilkinson.

But the home side squandered two glorious opportunities to take the lead, both falling to Michael Cheek who blazed over from close range before fluffing his lines when clean through.

It was not Cheek’s day as he then had a goalbound effort superbly cleared by Morgan Williams in extra time but Rogers ensured penalties were avoided.

Sarll added: “I thought we played really well. The only bit I was really disappointed with was extra time, I thought we played poorly.

“Games always have massive moments in them. Morgan Williams’ block is as big as Gabby Rogers’ first senior goal. They were the deciding factors.

“The players worked incredibly hard this week and they deserved it.

“Anything but a win after that performance and work ethic in the week, I’d have been devastated for them.”