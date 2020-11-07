Mark Bentley praises Canvey Island players after FA Cup win over Banbury United

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Victorious Canvey Island manager Mark Bentley praised his players after they withstood a second-half barrage to book their place in the second round of the FA Cup.

Conor Hubble and Elliott Ronto scored to end Banbury’s challenge, with Ricky Johnson netting for the home side.

Bentley said: “We have made the club proud and it is not over yet and we will keep going.

“To put on that sort of performance with our backs against the wall – they threw everything at us and we have done it again.

“First half I thought we were very good, we were dangerous. Obviously they were dangerous as well but we compacted it in the second half.”

Johnson was on target for Banbury midway through the second period – just moments before Ronto’s 70th-minute winner – but in the end it was not enough for the Southern League Premier Central side.

Banbury boss Andy Whing said: “I think we were the better team by a million miles, we were the best team on the pitch. They got a goal in the first half against the run of play.

“We have got to be better. We can’t say every game that we were the better team and keep losing.”