Mark Moseley ‘gutted’ after Southend knocked out of FA Cup by Boreham Wood

Southend manager Mark Molesley was gutted after his side crashed out of the FA Cup on penalties at non-league Boreham Wood.

Wood won 4-3 on penalties after the first-round tie at Meadow Park had ended 3-3.

Molesley, whose side sit bottom of League Two, knows he is under pressure to turn things around after going 15 games without a victory.

“There’s always pressure in football but the job doesn’t change and we have to work hard to improve,” said Molesley.

“We’re gutted though. The game ebbed and flowed and we’re masters of our own downfall again. We missed a lot of chances and we keep conceding the same goals which make life a little bit tougher.”

Boreham went 2-0 up with Jamal Fyfield and Mark Ricketts on target before the Shrimpers hit back in the second half through Brandon Goodship and Terrell Egbri.

A penalty from Kabongo Tshimanga put Boreham Wood back in front three minutes into extra time before on loan Southend midfielder James Olayinka netted an excellent individual effort to take the tie to penalties.

Shaq Coulthirst missed Wood’s first spot-kick but the hosts hit back to triumph, with Matt Rush and Jason Demetriou both failing to score for the Shrimpers.

Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard said: “As a story it’s brilliant, it’s a great FA Cup win – we’ve beaten Southend.

“I’m really proud of the boys, it’s sexy that we’re through but we could have made it easier for ourselves.

“The problem I had is we had to win the game three times.

“We went 2-0 up, then 3-2 in extra time and then had to win on penalties.

“All I wanted was to see our ball in the hat Monday night and we will.

“I’m going to enjoy my night tonight.”