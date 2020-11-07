Andy Butler hails a ‘job well done’ as Doncaster ease into FA Cup second round

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Temporary Doncaster boss Andy Butler saluted a “job well done” after his side cruised to a 5-1 FA Cup first-round victory at FC United of Manchester.

The Northern Premier League side were no match for Sky Bet League One Rovers, who sit 97 league places above them in the football pyramid.

Butler, standing in for self-isolating manager Darren Moore, said: “It was a job well done. There were certain areas of play that didn’t quite work, but we can’t complain.

“We’re through to the next round, and that’s what matters.

“It was a tough game, and respect to FC United for making it that way – they played well.

“The players dealt with their threat really well, though, and we’ve scored five goals.

“Everyone has worked really hard for one another tonight, and it’s been a good learning curve for me too.

“I’m learning more and more about myself, and I’m happy to carry on while the gaffer isn’t available.”

Rovers were 4-1 up at half-time at Broadhurst Park.

Fejiri Okenabirhie and captain Ben Whiteman both converted Brad Halliday crosses early on, but the hosts struck back through Regan Linney.

Josh Sims and veteran James Coppinger added a third and fourth before Sims made it five as he completed his brace just five minutes after the break.

FC United boss Neil Reynolds said he was proud of his side’s performance and stamina despite defeat.

He said: “Congratulations to Doncaster. They showed us great respect by putting a full-strength first-team out.

“Hats off to them. They were magnificent, but at the same time I’m so proud of my players.

“We could have gone on and scored one or maybe even two more consolation goals towards the end.

“Our journey is over now, but we’ve enjoyed the cameras being here and it’s been a great night.

“We could have collapsed after half-time, but credit to all the lads for keeping going right until the end.”