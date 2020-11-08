Stephen Gleeson nets two penalties as Solihull Moors shock Scunthorpe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Solihull Moors booked themselves a place in the second round of the FA Cup for the third successive season as a pair of Stephen Gleeson penalties and a header from Krystian Pearce gave them a 3-2 success at League Two Scunthorpe.

Gleeson gave the National League club the best possible start from the spot in the fourth minute, firing his side in front after Cameron Coxe had been felled by Junior Brown.

Scunthorpe – playing for the first time in more than a fortnight after seeing three games postponed because of coronavirus – levelled in the 14th minute when John McAtee cut in from the left and curled a shot into the far corner.

Honours remained even until six minutes into the second half when Pearce’s looping header – after a low free-kick into the box was not cleared – dropped under the bar.

Gleeson missed a great opportunity to kill the game off in the 54th minute when he fired straight at home keeper Mark Howard after a break upfield, although made no mistake from the spot again with 10 minutes to play.

Substitutes Jordan Hallam and Kevin van Veen combined after a defensive lapse to give Scunthorpe a late lifeline, but a second booking for Tyler Cordner saw them reduced to 10 men and Moors hung on to spring an upset.