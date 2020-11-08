Wes Fonguck strike gives 10-man Barnet upset win over Burton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ten-man Barnet dug deep to clinch a battling 1-0 FA Cup first-round upset win over League One Burton Albion at The Hive.

The Brewers sit 41 places above the non-league outfit but slipped to their 11th straight game without a win.

Wes Fonguck grabbed the only goal of the game as the Bees, who reached the fourth round last season, bagged another memorable cup win.

Michael Petrasso produced some magic down the left as his cross was knocked down for Fonguck to fire into the top corner from the edge of the box just 10 minutes in.

Former Watford goalkeeper Scott Loach produced a fine low save to keep out Lucas Akins’ volley.

Kieran O’Hara did well to deny the hosts a second with a good one-on-one stop after a long ball bounced through to JJ Hooper.

Last man Matt Preston was sent off just before the break for wrestling Niall Ennis to the ground.

After the restart, Ennis’ deflected effort looped onto the bar before Loach made a great charging stop to scupper Colin Daniel’s rebound.

Loach pulled off a good reaction one-handed stop to keep out Sam Hughes’ header.

Burton were denied by the bar for a second time as Kane Hemmings flicked Daniel’s cross against the woodwork from point-blank range.

And Loach was on hand to keep out efforts from Charles Vernam and Hughes.