Oldham hold on to advance into second round of FA Cup

League Two Oldham put their name in the hat for the second round after a 3-2 FA Cup win at National League South side Hampton and Richmond.

Harry Kewell’s men triumphed against the Beavers for the second time in three seasons and still have not lost in the first round against non-league opposition since 1972.

Oldham went in front after six minutes when Bobby Grant crossed for Ben Garrity and he side-footed home comfortably.

Grant then glanced a header against the post as he darted in to meet skipper Danny Rowe’s free-kick.

The non-league side levelled it up on the half-hour mark when Sam Deadfield confidently beat Ian Lawlor from the penalty spot after the Oldham goalkeeper had upended Ruaridh Donaldson.

Oldham struck again just before the interval as Grant converted Dylan Fage’s low cross.

Rowe made it 3-1 in the 49th minute when he pounced on a poor clearance before curling home from 10 yards.

Deadfield reduced Borough’s deficit with 16 minutes to go as he finished off Donaldson’s cross from close range, before Rowe thumped the post from 25 yards at the other end.

Borough were reduced to 10 men when Tyrell Miller-Rodney was shown a red card for a second caution just as the game entered stoppage-time for pushing Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.