Bedsente Gomis sends Havant and Waterlooville through

Midfielder Bedsente Gomis scored the only goal as Havant and Waterlooville beat Cray Valley Paper Mills 1-0 to reach the second round of the FA Cup for only the second time in their 22-year history.

But the National League South club made hard work of defeating a side two divisions below them courtesy of Gomis’ first-half strike.

Gomis, part of Havant boss Paul Doswell’s Sutton United side which made it to the fifth round in 2017, headed in a cross from left-back George McClellan on 18 minutes.

In a game of very few chances, Havant had to play the last half hour with only 10 men after midfielder Godfrey Poku – making his first start of the season – was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Cray piled on the pressure after that, but the nearest they came was when midfielder Matthew Warren struck a 20-yard shot against the post late on.

Isthmian South East Leaguers Cray caused the Hawks a few nervous moments in the first half, with Ade Yussuf firing wide early on and Ade Adeyemo blazing over after Yussuf had played him through.

Yussuf then sprinted into the Hawks penalty area but, with only keeper Ross Worner to beat, overran the ball.