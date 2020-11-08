Peter Beadle hails Barnet’s battling qualities

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Peter Beadle praised his battling Barnet side after clinching a tough 1-0 win against League One Burton Albion in the FA Cup.

Wes Fonguck’s volley sent the 10-man Bees through to the second round at The Hive.

Beadle’s charges had to weather a storm after Matt Preston’s first-half sending off but they clung on for a memorable upset.

He said: “We’ve asked for and shown great character after going down to 10 men against a team two leagues above us.

“The boys hung in there, they put their bodies on the line and we got our rewards.

“It would be nice to have another home game, we don’t care who we get, we’re just happy to be in the hat.

“Usually you want a big away game with a huge crowd, but with times how they are I think chairmen would rather draw the smallest side in the competition.

“The FA Cup is just a special, prestigious cup and we want to go as far as we can.

“There’s always the romance and glory of the FA Cup.

“David Pleat came over and said well done, that was nice, he’s a legend of the game.”

Former Watford stopper Scott Loach pulled off a string of fine saves to keep the struggling Brewers at bay.

After an 11th straight game without a win dejected boss Jake Buxton said: “It’s not quite going for us at the moment.

“We created numerous chances and we did everything other than put the ball in the back of the net.

“We’re just not getting the luck other sides are getting against us.

“We’re disappointed. We’re in a bit of a rut and it’s just not running for us, things are going against us and that’s where we are at the minute.

“With the amount of chances we’ve had we should have scored and we didn’t.”