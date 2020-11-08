Connor Hall nets extra-time winner as Chorley claim FA Cup comeback win at Wigan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Connor Hall struck in the first minute of extra-time to settle a pulsating FA Cup first-round tie at the DW Stadium as National League North Chorley claimed a 3-2 comeback victory to dump out 2013 winners Wigan.

The Sky Bet League One hosts settled well and took the lead after 19 minutes when skipper Joe Garner lashed the ball home from close range.

The Latics’ lead was doubled after 34 minutes when on-loan Hibernian full-back Tom James cut in from the right before curling a beautiful shot into the top corner with his left foot.

However, the game changed four minutes before the interval when centre-back Adam Long tripped Harry Cardwell on the edge of the Wigan box, and was shown a straight red card by the official to leave the hosts with 10 men.

Chorley took full advantage within three minutes of the restart when Elliot Newby pulled one back.

And the visitors were hammering on the door for an equaliser when Wigan goalkeeper Owen Evans made a brilliant save to deny Arlen Birch, before James headed an Ollie Shenton effort off the line.

The leveller that had been coming arrived on the hour mark as Harry Cardwell slid the ball past Evans.

There was almost a late twist in normal time, only for Garner to see a late shot headed off the line.

And Chorley took full advantage as Hall rounded Evans within a minute of the restart to send the Magpies soaring into round two.