Derek Adams praises Morecambe’s professionalism after edging Maldon in FA Cup

Morecambe boss Derek Adams praised his side’s professionalism after they overcame non leaguers Maldon & Tiptree with a narrow 1-0 win to reach the second round of the FA Cup.

After seeing a 42nd-minute Adam Phillips penalty earn the Sky Bet League Two side victory, Adams said: “It was a really professional performance and it was good to get through and into the next round.

“You have seen a number of upsets already this weekend and we had to make sure we were not another of those upsets.

“The aim for us was to get through what was always going to be a tough tie against a side who are bang in form and we did that.

“In the end we got the goal through Adam Phillips but we created a lot of chances and should have won by more.

“Their keeper was excellent and made some great saves we had a perfectly good goal wrongly disallowed for offside. That meant they were always in the game and they made it hard for us but we held on for a good win.”

Morecambe were denied a second goal in the second half when Carlos Mendes Gomes was wrongly adjudged offside when he slotted home a Sam Lavelle through ball.

The hosts’ best effort came late in the game from Adam Vyse with a shot that flew inches wide of the left hand post.

Maldon manager Wayne Brown said his Isthmian League North Division side gave their all against their League Two opponents.

Brown said: “I was really proud of the lads for their efforts.

“There were times for me where you couldn’t tell which was the club four divisions higher than the other.

“We had a great chance early in the game and if we had taken that it might have made things a bit different as we all know that goals change games but we had a go second half.

“After that we had to thank our goalkeeper for some great saves to keep us in the game but in the end, the lads have done us proud in the cup again this season.”