Scott Fraser holds nerve to send MK Dons through on penalties

Scott Fraser scored the winning penalty for MK Dons as they progressed beyond the first round of the FA Cup for the first time in three years after being held to a 0-0 draw against dogged Eastleigh.

It was a match which saw the Dons dominate possession without creating a great deal of clear chances over the 90 minutes against their National League hosts.

The best opportunity for the League One side to win the game in normal time came in the second half, but Carlton Morris’ header came back off the post.

The visitors continued to pile on the pressure in extra time, but the Eastleigh defence stood firm and forced the game to penalties, despite Stephen Walker and Dean Lewington both coming close for Russell Martin’s team.

Tom Bearwish hit his spot kick against the crossbar which handed MK Dons the chance to move into round two.

Fraser made no mistake with his penalty to send his side through 4-3 after the shootout, much to the relief of Dons manager Martin.