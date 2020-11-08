Gary Madine at the double as Blackpool brush aside Eastbourne

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Gary Madine scored twice as Blackpool booked their place in the second round of the FA Cup with a routine 3-0 win at non-league Eastbourne Borough.

Jerry Yates was also on target late on as the League One side sealed victory against their National League South opponents at Priory Lane.

The visitors went close within just two minutes when Sullay Kaikai’s effort was turned on to a post by Franco Ravizzoli and the playmaker was denied by an upright again after 12 minutes.

However, it was Eastbourne who had the best chance of the first half when James Ferry played in Greg Luer but, one on one with Chris Maxwell, he saw his effort saved by the goalkeeper.

And the hosts were made to pay after 58 minutes as James Husband whipped in a ball from the left and Madine hooked it home into the far corner.

The striker was on target again 10 minutes later with a neat low finish after Yates’ downward header.

The Tangerines managed the game well once in front and added a third in stoppage time when Dan Kemp played in Yates, who slotted past Ravizzoli from a tight angle.