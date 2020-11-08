Coach Jamie Vermiglio calls for Chorley to ‘cherish’ cup comeback win at Wigan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jamie Vermiglio called on everyone connected with Chorley to “cherish” their shock 3-2 comeback victory at 2013 FA Cup winners Wigan.

The home side had looked in for a comfortable FA Cup first-round win when goals from Joe Garner and Tom James opened up a 2-0 lead.

But the 41st-minute sending-off of Adam Long – for hauling down Harry Cardwell – turned the game on its head.

Elliot Newby pulled one back three minutes into the second half, and Cardwell equalised on the hour mark.

The 10 men of Wigan managed to hold on for the rest of the 90 minutes, with Garner even seeing a late effort headed off the line.

But Connor Hall slotted home the winner in the first minute of extra-time and the team propping up the National League North held on for a famous triumph.

“It was a good performance, a good victory, and we’re in the second round for the first time since 1990,” said Vermiglio.

“For the lads to then hold on…it was real backs-to-the-wall stuff at the end. And it’s a really proud day for me and the players and one we need to cherish.

“We were up against it today, but we had a firm belief we could get something.

“The red card without doubt changed the game and we were able to capitalise.

“You see it all the time up and down the country, players get sent off and it’s ‘can the opposition take advantage’?

“It doesn’t always happen. It’s not a given that will be the case.

“We needed to work hard and the boys have worked so hard for the win.

“Elliot showed so much composure for the first goal, Harry’s provided a fantastic finish for the second goal, and Connor’s scored the scruffiest goal I’ve ever seen to win it!”

For Wigan manager John Sheridan, it was an afternoon to forget.

“Firstly, congratulations to Chorley and full credit to them,” he said.

“But at home, against a non-league team, you expect to win the game and go through to the next round – especially after you go 2-0 up.

“And we should have seen the game through.

“The sending off changed the game a little bit but I still think, with what we have out on the pitch, we should see the game through and win.

“Good players make the game look simple by doing things simple. And sometimes we make the simplest things look very difficult, which is probably our downfall.

“The goals we have conceded all season have been absolutely comical – and again, the goals we conceded today were comical.

“I am down at the moment and I have to be careful after the game.

“It is probably the worst result of my managerial career if I’m going to be truthful.”