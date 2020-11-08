Rangers show ruthless side – 5 things we learned from the Scottish Premiership

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Rangers and Celtic both recorded emphatic victories this weekend as Gers maintained a nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five things we learned from this weekend’s domestic action.

Gr-eight stuff from Rangers

🎥 REACTION: Steven Gerrard spoke to @RangersTV after today's victory at Ibrox. pic.twitter.com/8tctUDlIbi — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 8, 2020

Steven Gerrard was right when he said his Light Blues had been threatening to dish out the kind of ruthless beating they inflicted on Brian Rice’s Hamilton for weeks. There have been plenty of occasions where Gers have got themselves a few goals in front only to fail to really put the foot down. But it all clicked into place at Ibrox as they scored eight times in a top-flight clash for the first time since September 1980 to hammer hapless Hamilton 8-0.

Elyounoussi phoning in a hat-trick

The Norway international found himself under fire when he was spotted on his phone after being substituted in the 4-1 Europa League defeat by Sparta Prague at Parkhead on Thursday night. The 26-year-old, on loan from Southampton, responded to his critics at Fir Park on Sunday with a first-half double to put Celtic in control of their Premiership match against Motherwell. And, after Well defender Declan Gallagher reduced the deficit in the 72nd minute, Elyounoussi sealed his hat-trick three minutes later before late second-half substitute Olivier Ntcham added a fourth near the end.

Dons double delight

🔥 Not a bad way to score your first goal in nine months. #StandFree pic.twitter.com/LJz0KIWyGZ — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) November 7, 2020

A common consensus is that the fight for third place behind the Old Firm this season is between Aberdeen and Hibernian. The Dons won 1-0 at Easter Road in August to strike the first blow in that particular sub-plot. And Derek McInnes’ side showed again on Friday night why they can be confident of finishing right behind the two Glasgow giants with a 2-0 win over Hibs at Pittodrie. Goals from Scott Wright and Sam Cosgrove put Aberdeen two points clear of the Leith side in third place, with a game in hand.

McNamara proving shrewd signing

First professional goal, + 3 points and a bit of fog😃 pic.twitter.com/Ym0twzm2IP — Danny Mc (@DannyMcNamara32) November 7, 2020

St Johnstone’s Dan McNamara, the 21-year-old defender signed on a season-long loan from Millwall, has enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign. The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international scored his first professional goal with a 70th-minute drive to give Callum Davidson’s side a narrow and important 1-0 win over Kilmarnock at McDiarmid Park.

A step towards normality

A small number of County fans were allowed in to see their team draw with Livingston (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ross County were allowed another test event for fans, with 300 Staggies supporters allowed into the ground for the Premiership match against Livingston on Friday night. It was the second time the Global Energy stadium had been picked for the fans’ experiment after 300 home supporters attended the game against Celtic in September. The County fans on Friday night saw Oli Shaw’s near-post header give the home side the lead, but Nicky Devlin equalised for Livingston after the break.